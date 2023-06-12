Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Summer Game Fest, ubisoft, Ubisoft Forward

Here's All The Stuff Revealed During Ubisoft Forward 2023

The first of two livestreams today, Ubisoft showed off what they have on the way and in the works during Ubisoft Forward 2023.

During Summer Game Fest this week, Ubisoft took center stage today with their own showcase, as Ubisoft Forward 2023 revealed multiple games. Broadcasting live from Los Angeles, where they are currently holding an event to show off demos (which we will speak to later on this week), they showcase several titles, including the new Prince Of Persia, three Assassin's Creed games, another run for Just Dance, the new Avatar game they've been working for a while, and an extended look at their latest Star Wars title. You can read more about all of the games below and check out the entire stream below.

Just Dance 2024 Edition

Just Dance expands on its dance-on-demand platform, fueling players with regular updates, bringing new content all year long! Players who have both Just Dance 2023 Edition and Just Dance 2024 Edition will have all their content displayed together, so it's easy to keep the party going! New to this year- players with the Just Dance 2024 Edition can play tracks online with friends who own Just Dance 2023, or vice-versa. This means they can dance along to Just Dance 2023 Edition hits like "Dynamite" by BTS or the 40 new tracks in Just Dance 2024 Edition.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Abducted by the human militaristic corporation known as the RDA, you, a Na'vi child, are trained and molded to serve their purpose. Following the Battle of the Hallelujah Mountains, you are put into emergency cryosleep as the RDA evacuates Pandora. You awake 15 years later in an abandoned facility and step onto Pandora, a stranger in your birthplace. You soon learn that the RDA is back, more dangerous than ever, and is once again threatening the flourishing ecosystems of Pandora and its clans. Created in collaboration with Disney and James Cameron's production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, you will experience a first-person action-adventure game exclusively developed to maximize the power of new-gen consoles and PC. Set after the events of the first Avatar film, you'll embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora, as you join other Na'vi clans to protect Pandora from the formidable forces of the RDA.

XDefiant

Ubisoft's worlds collide in a free-to-play, first-person arena shooter where you compete to be the best in fast-paced online matches! Join an always-evolving experience with regular updates bringing new playable factions and a growing collection of maps, weapons, and game modes. With cross-play, you will be able to join your friends across available platforms.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

In this brand-new adventure, players will embody Sargon, a young, gifted warrior, member of an elite group called The Immortals. As they are sent to rescue Prince Ghassan, they will explore Mount Qaf, a once wondrous place, now cursed and hostile. Sargon and his brothers-in-arms will soon discover that time itself will be a treacherous foe and that the world balance must be restored. Inspired by the Metroidvania structure, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown lets players explore a handcrafted world at their own pace. From the majestic Citadel of Knowledge to the colorful landscapes of the Hyrcanian Forest, players will discover a variety of environments inspired by Persian mythology. By acquiring new time powers, unlocking unique abilities and combining them in combat, Sargon will progressively delve deeper into Mount Qaf, solving puzzles, finding secrets, and completing exciting side quests.

Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence

Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence is a new free-to-play third-person RPG shooter mobile game set in a massive urban open world. The Division Resurgence brings the acclaimed The Division AAA experience to handheld devices. In this new opus to Tom Clancy's The Division franchise, players will see a new and independent storyline set in a vast open world where they will be free to roam around an outstanding detailed urban environment with a stunning and unique perspective on key story events that have taken place in The Division and The Division 2.

Skull & Bones

Inspired by the legendary tales around piracy, players will get to experience the authentic pirate life. From accepting contracts, gathering resources, to navigating important trade routes and attacking wealthy merchant ships, each decision will influence their journey, with varying levels of risk and reward. As they grow their Infamy, players will be able to fully craft and customize their naval fleet and unlock a variety of new items throughout the game. The game is inspired by one of the deadliest periods in history – the end of the 17th century. Considered to be the second Golden Age of Piracy, it sets the stage for a chaotic and ruthless era of pirates, warring factions, powerful organizations and empires all vying for power in the untamed paradise of the Indian Ocean. Each journey in the Skull and Bones universe will be unique. Players can expand their empire by joining forces with up to two other friends or players they encounter out at sea. For additional challenge, they can enable PVP and test their iron against aspiring kingpins, powerful organizations, local factions, or even rival pirates. Building on an ambitious, multi-year post-launch plan, the game will be regularly updated with new content, activities, stories and challenges that will be free for all players.

Roller Champions & Jet Set Radio Crossover

Ubisoft announced that a new crossover event for Roller Champions featuring characters from SEGA's fan-favorite Jet Set Radio series, will run from June 27 to July 14. Beat and Gum, two iconic characters from the series, will jump into Roller Champions as playable superstars. In addition, the skatepark will have undergone a full transformation, customized to be homage to a well-known bus station featured in Jet Set Radio. Players can also check out a special quest, a player banner, and a goal FX during the event.

The Crew Motorfest

Welcome to Motorfest, the all-year-round festival for all car enthusiasts. Join the celebration and take part in an ever-changing program of activities: Discover new outlooks on car culture through a selection of short thematic campaigns, intense driving races and various competitive live events. With hundreds of iconic cars to collect, from the past, present and future, you'll have plenty of opportunities to show of your skills and style as you rise to become one of the festival's Legends. The island of O'ahu is a tropical paradise turned into the ultimate playground for all car lovers. Come explore the island breathtaking scenery on the roads and everywhere in between, on your own or with your crew. Opportunities for fun and hair-raising challenges are limitless.

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR is the first AAA VR title of the franchise, allowing players to embody legendary master assassins and physically perform their iconic actions throughout a full-fledged game. The game will be available on the Meta Quest Platform, which includes the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro. Fan favorite characters will be playable in Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, including Ezio Auditore da Firenze in Renaissance Italy, Kassandra in Ancient Greece, and Connor in Colonial America, in an all-new story built from the ground up for VR.

Abstergo Industries has found a way to retrieve powerful lost artifacts that can profile anyone via their lifetime of memories, and then use those profiles to manipulate their beliefs. Players will work to sabotage Abstergo's plan, discovering all-new chapters of each Assassin's story. Players will be immersed into the world of Assassin's Creed, using real-world motions to fight with their blade, throw their axe, and wield their bow in combat against a variety of enemies. They must move stealthily, hiding within the environment or blending in amongst civilians. Players will explore iconic historical cities, including Venice, Athens, and Colonial Boston, as each environment features 360-degree navigation, allowing them to climb and parkour freely as they meet civilians and historical figures, all of whom react to the player's VR actions.

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade

Players will get to access a huge open world set in third-century BC ancient China, featuring iconic Assassin's Creed's gameplay elements: exploration, parkour, combat, and assassination. For the first time in the franchise, players will be able to customize their character's appearance and make it their own, before tackling the journey ahead, filled with ancient history and hidden dangers. During this pivotal era, the Qin Dynasty unified China and secured the trade route to the West. Players will have to take on desert raiders and work to dismantle conspiracies, taking on greater responsibilities and facing new challenges along the way, from the Great Wall to the imperial capital of Xianyang. To ensure the delivery of the most compelling experience, players feedback will be collected through various beta phases, with the first one starting later this summer.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage is an homage to the series, and a particularly special tribute to the first Assassin's Creed. Inviting players in a magnificent ninth-century Baghdad at the peak of its Golden Age, Assassin's Creed Mirage offers a condensed, narrative-driven action-adventure experience with a modern take on the parkour, stealth, and assassinations gameplay elements that have defined the franchise for over fifteen years.

Star Wars Outlaws

In Star Wars Outlaws, experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, as she tries to pull off one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy's crime syndicates as you join the galaxy's most wanted. While the Galactic Empire tightens its grip, the criminal underworld thrives. Kay, along with her companion Nix, must free herself from the bounty that follows her. From the humid jungles of Akiva to the windswept savannah of Toshara, explore sprawling landscapes on your speeder and pilot your ship through the wilds of space. On your journey for freedom, take on risky contracts and convince a cast of outlaws to join you along the way. If you're willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

