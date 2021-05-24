Heroes Of Barcadia Kickstarter Campaign Goes Live On June 7th

Self-proclaimed "ThinkGeek minions"-turned-game-designers Rollacrit are launching the official Kickstarter campaign for Heroes of Barcadia, a drink-based role-playing game that originally started out as an April Fool's Day joke. This game quickly gained fan momentum and on Monday, June 7th, that Kickstarter campaign will be ripe for crowdfunding!

This drinking game, designed for between two and six players, has players take the roles of valiant adventurers, eager to take on the world one dungeon at a time. It is played similarly to a typical TTRPG, but the heroes' drink glasses are what represent their hit points. Various degrees of hits by enemies will cause our brave heroes to take sips and get a little weaker, and perhaps a little drunker.

According to the press release by Rollacrit:

Heroes of Barcadia features a fun and cartoony art style, with dozens of unique monsters like The Wicked Witch of the Yeast, Hopgoblins, and the fearsome Mimosasaurus. The game mixes luck of the dice with strategic decisions in a ruleset that's easy to pick up but still allows for higher-level play. The dungeon itself is tile based and built by the players at the start of each game, making each session different for a high level of replayability.

If that doesn't sound like a rip-roaring good time, then we must not have any idea what a good time even is. At any rate, keeping in mind that it won't be live until Monday, June 7th, you can find the Kickstarter campaign by clicking here. Are you excited for Heroes of Barcadia? It seems like a fantastic first game to get together with friends over, in the wake of sicker days than these. Let us know what you think of this game in the comments below!