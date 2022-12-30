Heroes Of Barcadia Releases Roll20 Version Ahead Of Physical Edition

Tabletop publisher Rollacrit has released a digital version of Heroes Of Barcadia for Roll20 before the physical edition comes out. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a drinking competition set in olden fantasy times as you will explore a dungeon filled with monsters and treasure. But it's not for the timid, as everything comes with a cost measured in your bard's cup. The game had a successful Kickstarter, but has yet to publish the physical title for the public yet. However, you can still play the game as there is a digital version they released for Roll20, which you can try out right now. We hope to hear more about the game at a later date, but for now, here's what we know so far.

"In the unique gameplay of Heroes Of Barcadia (for two to six players), heroes from all across Barcadia have gathered to claim glory in the realm's greatest drinking competition. Alas, on the eve of the festivities, a band of monsters stole all the drinks and hoarded them somewhere in a perilous, sprawling dungeon. Which player has what it takes to outmaneuver their opponents and become the hero who reclaims the precious Drink Hoard? In Heroes Of Barcadia, players battle monsters and bosses to collect Power-Ups with mystical abilities. Perhaps one of these powerful relics can give a player a winning advantage in their race for the Drink Hoard. Players can use devious Loot Cards to ruin their opponent's plans, all the while making sure their Health Bar Cup doesn't empty out. Nice guys finish last in this fast-paced, ever-changing, pun-tastic party game for fantasy and beverage connoisseurs alike."

"We've been counting down the days until board gamers could get their hands on Heroes Of Barcadia," said Erin Zipperle, CEO of Rollacrit. "As our final Kickstarter backers are receiving their copies, we are excited to bring a limited number of the Kickstarter edition to the show for attendees to purchase, just in time for the holidays! We can't wait to debut our first game at PAX Unplugged, a convention we've been personally attending since it started in 2017."