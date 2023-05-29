CORSAIR Reveals Dominator Titanium DDR5 Memory At Computex 2023 CORSAIR has a number of products debuting this week, including the Dominator Titanium DDR5 Memory Card at Computex 2023.

CORSAIR has revealed several products that they'll be showing off at Computex 2023, starting with the new Dominator Titanium DDR5 Memory Card. This design has simply been created to look elegant while having excellent performance. The company built this one using some of the fastest DDR5 ICs, as they partnered it with their CORSAIR DHX cooling tech to help improve its overclocking potential. You can get a look at the device this week if you happen to be in Taipei, but if not, it will be coming out later this year. We have more info from the company about this design below.

"Sporting an elegant, fresh new design and built using premium materials and components, Dominator Titanium DDR5 memory will be available for both Intel and AMD platforms, supporting Intel XMP 3.0 when paired with 12th and 13th-Gen Core processors or AMD EXPO for Ryzen 7000 CPUs. These technologies enable easy overclocking in just a couple of clicks on compatible platforms. An exciting new feature with Dominator Titanium is support for fully replaceable top bars, allowing owners to customize their memory for specific aesthetics. Anyone looking to go for a minimalist or classic style can do so with the separately available Fin Accessory Kits that replace the RGB top bars with bars that utilize fins for an elegant look that harkens back to the original Dominator memory."

"Boasting 11 vibrant individually addressable RGB LED along its removable top-bar, Dominator Titanium offers seamless lighting arrays to illuminate your system. More advanced system-wide effects are possible when combined with the powerful CORSAIR iCUE Murals, for synchronized lighting that matches your music, games, or movies. Dominator Titanium will launch with phenomenal speeds up to 8,000MT/s and capacities up to 192GB (4x 48GB) with CAS latencies as low as 30 on some SKUs. Showing its ability to go beyond even this high-frequency performance, CORSAIR will be demoing Dominator Titanium running at speeds of 8,266MT/s."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!