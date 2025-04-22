Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Heroes of Mount Dragon, RuniQ

Heroes of Mount Dragon Announces New Closed Beta

Heroes of Mount Dragon has confirmed it will run a new Closed Beta session, set to run for the first two weeks of May 2025

Article Summary Heroes of Mount Dragon returns with a Closed Beta from May 1-12 on Steam.

Join solo or with friends in this co-op, side-scrolling brawler adventure.

Experience new heroes, refined combat, and the challenging Competitive Mode.

Explore the new Elven Sanctuary, full of Dark Elves and mystical creatures.

Indie game developer and publisher RuniQ have revealed that Heroes of Mount Dragon will be holding a new Closed Beta next month. The Beta will be held on Steam and will be running from May 1-12, giving players a healthy chunk of the co-op side-scrolling brawler to play for testing purposes. You can sign up for it now through Steam, you just need an account to do so.

Heroes of Mount Dragon

In Heroes of Mount Dragon, players unleash dragon-morphing powers in an action-packed side-scrolling brawler. The closed beta will allow players to choose from four unique heroes, each with their own fighting style, and play with up to 3 friends or solo. Following valuable feedback from its initial demo, the closed beta introduces significant enhancements and brand-new content for players to experience. Heroes of Mount Dragon offers a unique blend of classic beat 'em up action with modern features and a vibrant artistic style. Players can choose from an array of four unique dragon-morphing heroes in the closed beta, each possessing distinct skill sets and combos. They can transform into powerful dragons to unleash devastating attacks, unlock powerful upgrades and strategically utilize power-ups.

Refined Combat System: Based on player feedback, RuniQ has implemented improvements to combat, ensuring better balanced encounters and the removal of frustrating attack chain interruptions for a smoother and more engaging experience.

Competitive Mode Unlocked: Players can now test their skills against friends in the newly unlocked Competitive Mode! Face off in local or online matches to earn the title of Mount Dragon's ultimate champion. Utilize a variety of devious curses – electrify, shrink or flip your rivals' controls – to disrupt their gameplay and seize victory.

New Kingdom to Explore – The Elven Sanctuary: Venture into the mysterious and enchanting Elven Sanctuary, a brand-new kingdom teeming with Dark Elves, cunning Witches and lurking Spiders. Discover its secrets and face its formidable inhabitants.

