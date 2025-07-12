Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Hidden Memories of the Gardens Between, The Gardens Between, The Voxel Agents

Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between Announced For VR

Explore a VR version of a recent indie classic, as Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between arrives on VR platforms next month

Article Summary Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between brings the acclaimed indie puzzle game to VR in August 2025

Features 40 brand-new levels reimagined for immersive play on Meta Quest and SteamVR platforms

Experience Arina and Frendt’s story in VR, solving puzzles by manipulating time and exploring memories

Explore new emotional depth with tactile interactions like painting, toy play, and creating friendship bracelets

Indie game developer and publisher The Voxel Agents have announced Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between will arrive in early August. This is a VR presentation of the original 2018 game, The Gardens Between, as they have reimagined the title in virtual reality, while also adding 40 new levels to this version. You can read more from he devs and check out the trailer here, as the game arrives on Meta Quest and SteamVR on August 7, 2025.

Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between

Reminisce throughout an endearing tale of friendship between Arina and Frendt as they manipulate the hands of time to relive precious moments of the past. Dive into a beloved story told through the lens of VR and Mixed Reality, with newly added puzzles and unparalleled emotional depth. Embark on a charming journey, brought to life in clever new ways. Since the original story, two decades have passed, and Frendt is in the middle of moving once again. A diary slips out amongst his possessions, belonging to his dear friend, Arina. As he opens the diary, Frendt is transported back to The Gardens Between, this time, guided by Arina's cherished diary. Thanks to this fresh perspective, Hidden Memories recontextualizes the original game, allowing new players to jump in without missing any context.

Help Frendt and Arina navigate across captivating island levels, bending time forward and back through fluid hand movements. Reflect upon memories across the islands, manipulate objects, and solve puzzles. Observe as the pages of Arina's diary come alive, revealing the depth of the duo's friendship. Glimpse a new perspective of Arina's adolescence, as told by her treasured diary and experienced by Frendt for the first time. Interact with tangible objects for whimsical moments in a virtual landscape. Lift a paintbrush to create pieces of art, pick up and examine familiar toys, or piece together beads to form colorful friendship bracelets. Unravel an intimate dreamscape through a whole new lens, as memories of the past tell a heartfelt story in a different light.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!