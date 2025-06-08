Posted in: Events, Games, Kojima Productions, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: Death Stranding 2, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, hideo kojima, Summer Game Fest 2025

Highlights From The Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Showcase

The last official presentation from Summer Game Fest 2025, we got a better look at Death Stranding 2: On The Beach with Hideo Kojima

Article Summary Highlights from the Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Game Premiere at Summer Game Fest 2025.

Hideo Kojima and special guests revealed new gameplay, story details, and development insights.

Sam embarks on a journey to save humanity, facing new threats and moral questions in an open world.

Features include unique environments, adaptive combat, and expanded Social Strand gameplay elements.

In what was essentially the last official broadcast for Summer Game Fest this weekend, the Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Game Premiere showcase provided us the best look at the game so far. The event was broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by SGF and Game Awards founder Geoff Keighley, with director Hideo Kojima and several special guests, including Troy Baker, Shioli Kutsuna, and Woodkid. (Although Elle Fanning phoned her appearance in, as she just said "hey" in front of a tree.)

A good chunk of the show was Kojima discussing how the past few years of development on the game had been going, inspirations for the sequel, the game itself, and more content, along with interviews with their guests. And unlike the first game, it looks like there's no fake footage or trailers for this game to avoid spoilers, as everything they showed off was the genuine article. (Also, how interesting there's a mechanic to play with the baby and tend to their needs!) You can watch the full stream above, which includes a new trailer and cutscenes, as well as live gameplay, as the game is still scheduled to be released on PS5 on June 28, 2025

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Sam – with companions by his side – sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles, and a haunting question: Should we have connected? Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles, and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again.

Unique & Explorable World: The large open-world environments of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are full of secrets to be found. They are also incredibly varied and pose unique challenges to navigate.

The large open-world environments of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are full of secrets to be found. They are also incredibly varied and pose unique challenges to navigate. Exciting & Adaptable Combat: Whether facing human foes or otherworldly entities, a range of options are at your disposal. Do you go in aggressively, sneak around enemies to achieve your goals, or try to avoid danger altogether? How you approach these situations is up to you.

Whether facing human foes or otherworldly entities, a range of options are at your disposal. Do you go in aggressively, sneak around enemies to achieve your goals, or try to avoid danger altogether? How you approach these situations is up to you. Compelling Story & Characters: Following on from the events of Death Stranding, this new story follows Sam on a fresh journey. Expect the unexpected.

Following on from the events of Death Stranding, this new story follows Sam on a fresh journey. Expect the unexpected. Social Strand Gameplay: Your actions can affect how other players interact with the game's world and vice-versa. Make sure you leave your mark.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!