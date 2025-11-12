Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Archangel Softworks, Highway Noir

Highway Noir Announced For Q1 2026 Release For PC

Race through the streets and help bring down the task force that fired you, as Highway Noir is headed to PC early next year

Article Summary Highway Noir launches on PC via Steam in Q1 2026, blending racing and crime thriller action.

Play as a former agent betrayed by the Major Crimes Agency, now seeking revenge on the streets.

Choose your path: expose a conspiracy or just race in Instaplay mode for high-speed thrills.

Accessible features include subtitles, tone tags, game speed adjustment, and vision assist options.

Indie game developer and publisher Archangel Softworks has revealed their latest game, Highway Noir, and given it a release window. The game has you playing as a former agent of a task force who was fired for suspicious reasons. Now, you race for those you were trying to bring down, while also using it as a chance to find out what really happened to your career. The game will be out sometime in Q1 2026 for Steam, but for now, enjoy the latest trailer and info.

Highway Noir

You were once the best driver the Major Crimes Agency had. Then a mission went wrong, and they let you take the fall. Now you ride for the highest bidder, tearing through a rainsoaked city where every deal comes with a price. Every job drags you deeper into chaos, crime, and corruption, until a mysterious voice called Merlin offers you a chance at revenge. But will you trust someone you've never met? Outrun the law. Uncover the truth.

Every contract is a neon-soaked nightmare. Every mile is painted in shadow and rain. Until 'Merlin' calls, promising revenge. Outpace the MCA. Take down the conspirators. Make the road your battleground. Go from the Agency's greatest asset to their downfall with Merlin's help… but can you place your trust in an enigma? Make the streets your weapon in Highway Noir.

Take the wheel: Drive for your life on a road to revenge or ruination

Play your way: Smash the conspiracy or simply ride through the night in Instaplay

Rock out: Experience a completely original, pulse pounding score from a range of awesome composers

Built for accessibility: No game is perfect but Highway Noir is for as many people as possible with optional subtitles, tone tags, game speed adjustment and vision assist

Take your revenge: Ride for the highest bidder, upgrade your fleet, settle the score with the Major Crimes Agency

