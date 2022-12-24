Hisuian Avalugg Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Winter Wonderland

Today is Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day, marking both the full release and the Shiny release of this new species in Pokémon GO. Hisuian Avalugg will have a boosted Shiny rate during event hours so Trainers will want to be sure they can complete as many Hisuian Avalugg raids as possible. With this raid guide, you can take on Hisuian Avalugg in Pokémon GO by building a team of the top counters needed to take down this Ice/Rock-type Raid Day feature.

Top Hisuian Avalugg Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Hisuian Avalugg counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Lopunny: Double Kick, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Hisuian Avalugg with efficiency.

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Palkia can be defeated with one trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Pokémon during Raid Days is historically one in ten.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!