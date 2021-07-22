Hitman 3 Reveals Lust As The Next Seven Deadly Sins DLC

IO Interactive has dropped a new trailer and details for the next Seven Deadly Sins DLC for Hitman 3 as we explore the world of Lust. This time around you're going to be singing how well you look good in red as you will have select missions to play trying to obtain a very specific set of clothes and accessories, as you can see here. While it doesn't look like the most intricate of the suits we've seen so far, it definitely is the brightest one as you are decked head to toe in every shade they could muster. We have complete details on this next expansion of the DLC content, which will be added tot he game next Tuesday.

Get exclusive sin-themed suits and take on brand new challenges to unlock unique rewards. Can you resist all seven sins? Seven Deadly Sins is a 7-part expansion for Hitman 3 that will be released over time. Each of the seven content packs introduces a new contract, unique suit and sin-themed item that can be used across the World of Assassination. Get ready for some Tough Love. The Season of Lust in Hitman 3 starts on July 27th with Act 4 of the Seven Deadly Sins. Find your secret admirer in the Lust Assignation Escalation and go deep into the mind of Agent 47. Experience a new take on the Berlin location and unlock new sin-themed items and suit to show off your insatiable Lust. Lust and any of the past or future individual installments can be purchased individually for $4.99 or players can buy the whole Seven Deadly Sins collection for $29.99. The Lust installment of the Seven Deadly Sins DLC includes: The Scarlet Suit

The Serpent's Tongue

The Serpent's Bite

The Lust Assignation

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins – Lust (Announcement Trailer) (https://youtu.be/fkXLry9v7Cg)