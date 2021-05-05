Hitman 3 Reveals Next Seven Deadly Sins Event Will Be Pride

IO Interactive dropped a new trailer this morning for Hitman 3 as the next Seven Deadly Sins event will be focusing on Pride. As you might recall, back in March the developers launched this specialty expansion pack of content for $5 per event, giving you seven guaranteed missions with special items you can earn from them including new weapons and special suits to show off how good you are. The first act explored the sin of Greed as you got a chance to get some gold items, but now things are shifting to a different sin as you're going to explore the vanity-driven Pride. The particular set of content will give you a few new additions, including the Proud Swashbuckler sword, The Majestic sniper rifle, and the Narcissus Suit, which looks like the most gorgeous silver peacock outfit you could ever purchase.

As far as the mission goes, you'll be getting a chance to play a new Escalation in Chongqing. Details of what the mission will be haven't been released, but we're guessing it will be like all the ones before where you'll have a harder target to hunt down and will need to kill in a specific way. We have the trailer for this event here as it will launch on May 10th, along with info on how you can get in on it.

To enjoy the new Hitman 3: Seven Deadly Sins expansion, players have two options. They can purchase each content pack individually, or together as part of the Seven Deadly Sins Collection, which gives access to all seven content packs as they are released over time. If you purchase a single Content Pack (Sin), it will cost $4.99 / £4.19 / €4.99 or the regional equivalent. If you purchase the Seven Deadly Sins Collection, which gives access to all 7 content packs as they are released, it will cost $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99 or regional equivalent.