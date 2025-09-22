Posted in: Games, Hitman, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: hitman, Hitman: World Of Assassination

Hitman World of Assassination Reveals Anniversary Box

Hitman World of Assassination is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the franchise with an all-new Anniversary Box arriving this October

Article Summary Hitman World of Assassination celebrates its 25th Anniversary with a special PS5 Anniversary Box release.

The Anniversary Box includes all previously released content plus four exclusive celebrity DLCs.

Collectible items like a shadowbox and Lenticular Art Card are included to mark the franchise’s milestone.

Pre-orders are open now, with the Anniversary Box launching on October 17, 2025 for PS5 players.

IO Interactive revealed a new release for Hitman World of Assassination, as they are celebrating the franchise's 25th Anniversary with a new Anniversary Box. Specifically made for PS5 players, you're getting everything ever released for the game under one box, along with some physical items to help sell the thing. Not as much as we'd expect from the company, but might be just enough for people to pay $50 for it. We have more details below as th ebox is up for pre-order now and will be released on October 17. 2025.

Hitman World of Assassination – Anniversary Box

This special release features an exclusive shadowbox, a special visual for the PS5 game case, four highly acclaimed celebrity DLCs (The Undying, The Drop, The Splitter, and The Banker), along with a collectible Lenticular Art Card celebrating the franchise's legacy. 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the Hitman franchise – the first game launched by IO Interactive, which introduced Agent 47 to players around the world. Hitman has been a central part of the studio's journey, and IOI will be rolling out a series of initiatives to celebrate the milestone over the coming months, with the official 25th anniversary kicking off in October 2025.

Enter the world of the ultimate assassin. Hitman World of Assassination brings together the best of Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3, including the main campaign, contracts mode, escalations, elusive target arcades, and featured live content. Suit up for a spy-thriller adventure where all your deadly abilities are put to the test across more than 20 locations. Your deadliest weapon is creativity. Unlock new gear and up your game on highly replayable missions. Travel a living, breathing world, filled with intriguing characters and lethal opportunities. A new way to play on your own terms, that combines rogue-like elements and deep strategic planning with a persistent and infinitely replayable gameplay experience.

