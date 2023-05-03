Hockey Roguelite Tape To Tape Releases In Early Access Today Live out your hockey dreams with a touch of violence and glory as Tape To Tape is now available in Steam's Early Access.

Developer Excellent Rectangle and publisher Null Games have released their new hockey roguelite game Tape To Tape on Steam in Early Access today. The game has been teased for a minute as a different approach to sports titles, as you'll work to bring your hockey team from nothing to the top of the league. No word yet on when the game will be fully released, but for now, you can try out a limited form of the game right now.

"Congratulations, you've been appointed team captain of a mediocre hockey team! It is your duty as captain to carry a group of chumps to superstar status. Whether on the ice during critical moments of a game or crafting strategies during the off-season, every choice matters on the path to triumph. Hire future superstars throughout each playthrough, discover and utilize the synergy between players, and harness ferocious superstar abilities to form an unbeatable squad."

"Losses are inevitable, as the dream team isn't built with the drop of a single puck. Take every loss as an opportunity to strengthen the team. Visit the mighty Blademaster between playthroughs and permanently upgrade equipment for the battles ahead. You may even find a familiar face from an opposing team looking for a new captain. When push comes to shove, there's always the option to lace the refs' pockets with some sweet maple syrup."

"Tape to Tape redefines the modern hockey gaming experience. Joining classic 90s-style gameplay with contemporary, innovative mechanics in an invigorating and goofy roguelite adventure. Hockey players and goalies react to all actions on the ice creating organic and immersive battles. Bone-crushing body checks, stellar saves, and a thrown stick to the face will keep the opposition shaking in their skates, while mastering the dynamic puck physics system will secure the win."