Clue Comes Instagram For Real-World Immersive Event You can now experience Clue in a very different light as a new immersive event is currently happening on Instagram.

Hasbro has come together with Instagram for an all-new Clue promotion, as they have created a real-world immersive event for the next few weeks. Over the next few weeks, you'll be able to play an interactive mystery revolving around the classic board game, where you'll check out the game's official Instagram account to learn more and attempt to solve the mystery. We got more info on how things will play out as they kicked it off last night.

"The Clue Instagram experience is a four-week long immersive digital murder mystery story featured on @officialclue, which takes the iconic Clue characters of 2023 – Boddy Black, Miss Scarlett, Colonel Mustard, Mayor Green, Chef White, Solicitor Peacock, and Professor Plum – and transforms them into metahumans through Unreal Engine and motion capture technology. Every day, Instagram will share new evidence, suspect testimonies, witness statements and first-person accounts that draws viewers around the globe through the twists and turns of a refreshed Clue mystery. Clue has also partnered with creator of high-performance, luxury supercars McLaren, luxury American fashion brand Halston, and smart home security provider Ring throughout the duration of the murder mystery to integrate iconic real-life brands into the deepening mystery and further ground the timeless Clue characters in the real world. True crime podcaster Ashley Flowers, will also be recapping the case each week, dissecting new findings, and sharing their predictions on who the murderer is on their own social channel @crimejunkiepodcast. All of this begs the question – will you discover WHO killed Boddy Black, WHERE they did it, and with WHAT weapon?!"

"The global Clue Instagram murder mystery game formally kicked off tonight in the heart of New York City during an immersive memorial experience for the world's most popular murder victim, Boddy Black. Hosted by True crime podcaster, Ashley Flowers of Crime Junkie, high-profile guests were invited under the guise of attending a memorial service for Boddy Black in his home while witnessing a playground for notables, content creators, and true crime podcasters to poke around for any nefarious materials or conversations to fuel the ensuing unsolved death of Boddy Black."