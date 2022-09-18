Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Piccolo Jr. SPR

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two Special Rare cards featuring the battle between Goku and Piccolo Jr. at the tournament during the climatic saga of the original Dragon Ball series.

Before O.G. DB was relaunched as Z, Piccolo Jr. was the series' final villain and was considered Goku's ultimate rival up to that point. These paired SPRs show both sides of the clash between Namekian and Saiyan (though neither knew what they were at the time!) from both angles. On Piccolo Jr., Fated Rival SPR, we see Piccolo's face framed by a gold-stamped explosion of ki as his fist collides with Goku's. Then, we get the reverse perspective in Son Goku, Fated Rival, as Goku's intense power blasts out around him. This fun storytelling between SPRs reminds me of my favorite special set to ever come out of this hobby, the World Martial Arts Tournament set, as that was known for pairing themed cards and even connecting cards.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.