Holiday Cup Begins In Pokémon GO Battle League Season 10
GO Battle League Season Ten continues in Pokémon GO. Right now, both Ultra League and Ultra League Remix are available but Niantic is offering PVP fans a special gift for the holidays. Today, an additional option arrives in GO Battle League with the Holiday Cup which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon. What separates this cup from that standard Great League is that it only permits Grass-, Electric-, Ice-, Flying-, and Ghost-type Pokémon in this festive offering. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Holiday Cup bouts right now.
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Holiday Cup are:
- Pachirisu powered up with Candy XL – Volt Switch, Thunder Punch, Thunderbolt
- Altaria – Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Moonblast
- Snowy Castform – Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Blizzard
- Shadow Magnezone – Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot
- Alolan Graveler – Volt Switch, Stone Edge, Rock Blast
- Wigglytuff – Charm, Ice Beam, Play Rough
- Talonflame – Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge
- Diggersby powered up with Candy XL – Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake
- Alolan Ninetains – Charm, Ice-type Weather Ball, Psyshock
- Dewgong – Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Water Pulse
- Lanturn – Spark, Thunderbolt, Hydro Pump
- Obstagoon – Counter, Night Slash, Cross Chop
- Skarmory – Air Slash, Brave Bird, Sky Attack
- Froslass – Powder Snow, Avalanche, Shadow Ball
- Alolan Sandslash – Powder Snow, Ice Punch, Bulldoze
- Vigoroth – Counter, Body Slam, Bulldoze
- Alolan Marowak – Fire Spin, Shadow Bone, Bone Club
- Trevenant – Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball
- Mandibuzz – Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
- Magnezone – Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot
Oh wow, a regional takes the top slot! If you don't have Pachirisu, now may be the time to attempt to find a fellow Pokémon GO player who is willing to trade with you. As a limited Pokémon that many trainers won't have, it may give you quite an edge in battle.