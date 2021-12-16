Holiday Cup Begins In Pokémon GO Battle League Season 10

GO Battle League Season Ten continues in Pokémon GO. Right now, both Ultra League and Ultra League Remix are available but Niantic is offering PVP fans a special gift for the holidays. Today, an additional option arrives in GO Battle League with the Holiday Cup which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon. What separates this cup from that standard Great League is that it only permits Grass-, Electric-, Ice-, Flying-, and Ghost-type Pokémon in this festive offering. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Holiday Cup bouts right now.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Holiday Cup are:

Pachirisu powered up with Candy XL – Volt Switch, Thunder Punch, Thunderbolt Altaria – Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Moonblast Snowy Castform – Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Blizzard Shadow Magnezone – Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot Alolan Graveler – Volt Switch, Stone Edge, Rock Blast Wigglytuff – Charm, Ice Beam, Play Rough Talonflame – Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge Diggersby powered up with Candy XL – Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake Alolan Ninetains – Charm, Ice-type Weather Ball, Psyshock Dewgong – Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Water Pulse Lanturn – Spark, Thunderbolt, Hydro Pump Obstagoon – Counter, Night Slash, Cross Chop Skarmory – Air Slash, Brave Bird, Sky Attack Froslass – Powder Snow, Avalanche, Shadow Ball Alolan Sandslash – Powder Snow, Ice Punch, Bulldoze Vigoroth – Counter, Body Slam, Bulldoze Alolan Marowak – Fire Spin, Shadow Bone, Bone Club Trevenant – Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball Mandibuzz – Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Magnezone – Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot

Oh wow, a regional takes the top slot! If you don't have Pachirisu, now may be the time to attempt to find a fellow Pokémon GO player who is willing to trade with you. As a limited Pokémon that many trainers won't have, it may give you quite an edge in battle.