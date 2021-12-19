Holiday Glaceon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players

The 2021 Holiday Event has begun in Pokémon GO. As is tradition with this annual celebration, costumed Pokémon and Ice-type Pokémon are abundant in both the wild and in raids. Some species appear in both while some are raid-exclusive. For this Raid Guide, we will focus on Glaceon, who is appearing in a holiday costume during this event. With these tips, you can build a team to battle, defeat, and catch Holiday Glaceon as a solo trainer and potentially even catch a Shiny.

Top Holiday Glaceon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Glaceon counters as such:

Shadow Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Charizard Y – Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Entei – Fire Spin, Overheat

Mega Houndoom – Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Shadow Moltres – Fire Spin, Overheat

Mega Charizard X – Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Lucario – Counter, Aura Sphere

Shadow Machamp – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Terrakion – Smack Down, Sacred Sword

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Glaceon with efficiency.

Reshiram – Fire Fang, Overheat

Darmanitan – Fire Fang, Overheat

Rampardos – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Entei – Fire Spin, Overheat

Conkeldurr – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Chandelure – Fire Spin, Overheat

Emboar – Low Kick, Blast Burn

Blaziken – Counter, Blast Burn

Heatran – Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Machamp – Counter, Dynamic Punch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Glaceon can be defeated by solo trainers. Your best bet to defeat a Tier Three Raid Boss in Pokémon GO by yourself is to reference the above list, situate your Pokémon with their optimal movesets, and power up your counters as much as possible.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, considering that Glaceon is an evolved form, I would suggest trying to use Pinap Berries for your first few throws in order to attempt to increase the number of Eevee Candies you earn.

Shiny Odds

Holiday Glaceon can be encountered in its Shiny form. It has been confirmed to feature a boosted Shiny rate, which makes it worth raiding.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!