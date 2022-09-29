Homicidal All-Stars Will Be A Part Of Steam Next Fest

Good Shepherd Entertainment announced that Homicidal All-Stars will be coming to Steam Next Fest with a demo. The game is due out sometime in 2022, but for now, you'll get to play a free version of it with a sampling of the game from October 3rd-10th. Enjoy the latest "action figure" trailer before this kicks off next week.

In a future society torn apart by extreme income inequality, climate change, and civil unrest, Homicidal All-Stars is a hugely popular bloodsport where hopefuls compete to survive in deadly urban arenas packed with lethal hazards and heavily armed combatants. Every broadcast delivers a hellish new obstacle course with a distinct theme and challenges – outwit traps and ambushes, explore for helpful sponsorship packages, and be on guard for especially devious surprises from the show's director. Crush your enemies, win the crowd's favor, and you could be the next champion on Homicidal All-Stars! A Classic Revenge Story: Experience over-the-top, American Gladiators-style action and attitude inspired by sci-fi epics like RoboCop, Escape from New York and The Running Man.

Become a Legend: Defying death through skillful play will grow your fame and help make you a star. Record confessionals, sign autographs for fans, and unlock sponsorship deals for bonus rewards to help you win the show.

Challenging Strategy Gameplay: Dive into a full single-player campaign featuring deep tactical combat mechanics that will test your skills across a variety of hand-crafted levels.

Create the Perfect Squad: Build your team from a range of classes with their own skill trees, and customize their loadouts with powerful weapons, implants and utilities. Level up your characters and discover new strategies to take on each episode's uniquely devilish trials.

Survive the Future of Entertainment: Face off against fierce rivals outfitted with heavy weapons and cyborg augments, but watch out for surprise traps and twists from the show's director, who's more than willing to throw out the rules to boost ratings for his corporate overlords.

Twitch Audience Integration: Twitch streamers can invite their viewers to join the carnage, voting in real time on events they'd like to see in game. Will your fans help you out in a pinch and keep the hype train rolling? Or will they choose violence and send you to your doom?