Homura: The Crimson Warriors Arrives This Spring

Homura: The Crimson Warriors has been confirmed for a launch this Spring, with two different dates for different versions of the title

Experience a historical fantasy otome set during Japan's Warring States period with multiple endings.

Engage in strategic gameplay using Energy Reading and Ring mechanics to shape character relationships.

Choose from Standard or Deluxe Edition featuring extras like trading cards, digital stories, and soundtrack.

Developer and publisher Idea Factory have confirmed the release dates for Homura: The Crimson Warriors as it arrives on the Nintendo Switch. The company confirmed that the game will arrive in North America, both physically and digitally, on March 31, while Europe will get the digital version that same day, with the Physical version arriving on April 28. Meanwhile, they are also offering the game in Standard and Deluxe Editions in physical form, with the Standard including five trading cards, while the Deluxe includes 20 digital short stories and a soundtrack.

Homura: The Crimson Warriors

Fourteen years have passed since the Battle of Sekigahara split Japan in two. Now firmly in control, the Tokugawa shogunate is scheming to eliminate the Toyotomi clan, a long-standing thorn in its side. In response, the Toyotomi clan has decided to confront the Tokugawa head-on, using Osaka Castle as their stronghold. Calls for support were sent to daimyo throughout the nation and a mere few answered the call. One of these brave warriors was Nobushige Sanada, the second son of the Sanada family who was cast away to Mt. Kudo on house arrest after the Battle of Sekigahara.

Alongside Nobushige on his escape from Mt. Kudo are the Sanada Ten Braves, ten ninjas who serve him even after their exile. Standing in their way are the Ura Yagyu, a group comprised of assassins who have carried out many killings under orders from the shogunate, mysterious swordsmen, and mighty warriors. This is the final chapter of the Warring States period. It is a tale of the bonds and way of life shared by the Nobushige Sanada and the Ten Braves who gather at Osaka Castle.

Amongst the Fire and Ashes, Love Will Prevail — Previously released in Japan on PS Vita in 2018, Western fans can experience the historical fantasy otome as the protagonist Mutsumi Mochizuki fights alongside the Crimson Warriors. Accompanied with multiple endings and CGs, this legendary battle of love tangled with iconic historical events and original characters in the Warring States period is sure to capture the hearts of history otome lovers!

Use your ninja scrolls to keep track of where you are in the story and revisit moments of the past if you seek a different outcome of the path you've chosen. Adjust both your affection and ring levels with each warrior when you select previously viewed events to change the course of history! Path of the Samurai — Throughout the story, you can level up your ninja rank to keep up with the Crimson Warriors during battle. Take your ninja skills to the next level and make it your mission to reach Master rank and ensure victory against the Ura Yagyu!

