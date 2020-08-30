We Review Dungeons & Dragons' Laeral Silverhand's Explorer's Kit

One of the coolest items to be released by Dungeons & Dragons this year was a new dice set called Laeral Silverhand's Explorer's Kit. Silverhand is one of the more familiar names from the Forgotten Realms with ages of history behind her in that world, especially with her ties to Waterdeep. So it's only fitting that she be given her own set of dice to celebrate her legacy and influence players for years to come. We got a set to try out and here's what we thought of it.

First off, let's talk about the box. This is a mighty durable box to keep everything in that is lined with felt, and both the top and bottom can be used as dice trays. The design on this is spectacular as they went all out to make this a box worth owning. On the top, bottom, and all around the edges are silver designs that shimmer on reflection, along with small phrases such as "Together in harmony, our stories are told." You even get a quote from Laeral Silverhand herself on one of the sides. This is one of the best box designs they've created for their dice sets, especially since some of the newer sets over the past couple years have been bringing their game hard on the look.

For the dice, this is your standard array of Dungeons & Dragons dice. You're getting 11 in total with two D20, one D12, two D10, one D8, four D6, one D4. The two D20 for advantage and disadvantage and the extra D6 since they're the dice most classes use to rack up damage in attacks or spells. These have been created in a lighter shade of blue, not quite aquamarine, but very close. All of the numbers and "&" designs on them have been etched in silver to match the namesake of the box. They roll pretty well, though we will say they're slightly bigger and a hair lighter than standard polyhedral dice. There was a good balance of results from every roll, we didn't feel cheated or overpowered either way, so we can attest that they do roll fair.

The box also comes with a few added gems for your experience. The first is that you get 20 illustrated, double-sided cards featuring a ton of content from the game. These cards are supposed to detail Laeral's expert insights on key characters, as well as locations and other lore. All of it coming from people and places across the Forgotten Realms. They're not super-heavy descriptors, more like flashcards with some detailed info. These are pretty cool if you're looking for more info on the game without having to buy one of the books, as there are a lot of people who get the smaller pieces of content but don't have the larger ones.

Another fun addition to the box was this foldout double-sided map of the Sword Coast, with a map of the city of Waterdeep on the other side. We're suckers for maps around here, and having a proper look at what is essentially the central city for the current world of D&D, along with a guide to the coastal area and beyond of the Forgotten Realms is pretty sweet. It makes for a nice guide for people who are actually playing a campaign within this world.

Overall, Laeral Silverhand's Explorer's Kit from Dungeons & Dragons was one of the better dice kits we've seen from the company since they started producing them in this format. You get everything you need as well as some extras, all of them larger than standard dice, and a lovely box that even when you're not using it, it still looks like a glorious piece of tabletop art. The kit itself goes for $25, which depending on the kind of player you are can be a little pricey. But you are paying for something official with add-ons and an awesome look.