Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Heroes of Mount Dragon, indie.io, RuniQ

Heroes of Mount Dragon Confirms Release Happening This Month

Heroes of Mount Dragon has been confirmed for release this month, as the new co-op fantasy brawler will be released in a few weeks

Article Summary Heroes of Mount Dragon launches on Steam this June with exciting co-op brawler gameplay for up to 4 players.

Players morph into unique dragon heroes, each with distinct skills, combos, and powerful transformations.

New features in closed beta include a refined combat system and the highly anticipated Competitive Mode.

Explore the Elven Sanctuary kingdom, facing Dark Elves, witches, and spiders in a vibrant fantasy world.

Indie game developer RuniQ and new publisher indie.io have confirmed the release date for their upcoming game, Heroes of Mount Dragon. The fantasy co-op battler has been in development and testing for some time now, but it looks like they're ready to unleash it onto the world. And in short order, too, as the game will launch on Steam on June 26, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer that came with the news above!

Heroes of Mount Dragon

In Heroes of Mount Dragon, players unleash dragon-morphing powers in an action-packed side-scrolling brawler. The closed beta will allow players to choose from four unique heroes, each with their own fighting style, and play with up to 3 friends or solo. Following valuable feedback from its initial demo, the closed beta introduces significant enhancements and brand-new content for players to experience. Heroes of Mount Dragon offers a unique blend of classic beat 'em up action with modern features and a vibrant artistic style. Players can choose from an array of four unique dragon-morphing heroes in the closed beta, each possessing distinct skill sets and combos. They can transform into powerful dragons to unleash devastating attacks, unlock powerful upgrades and strategically utilize power-ups.

Refined Combat System: Based on player feedback, RuniQ has implemented improvements to combat, ensuring better balanced encounters and the removal of frustrating attack chain interruptions for a smoother and more engaging experience.

Based on player feedback, RuniQ has implemented improvements to combat, ensuring better balanced encounters and the removal of frustrating attack chain interruptions for a smoother and more engaging experience. Competitive Mode Unlocked: Players can now test their skills against friends in the newly unlocked Competitive Mode! Face off in local or online matches to earn the title of Mount Dragon's ultimate champion. Utilize a variety of devious curses – electrify, shrink or flip your rivals' controls – to disrupt their gameplay and seize victory.

Players can now test their skills against friends in the newly unlocked Competitive Mode! Face off in local or online matches to earn the title of Mount Dragon's ultimate champion. Utilize a variety of devious curses – electrify, shrink or flip your rivals' controls – to disrupt their gameplay and seize victory. New Kingdom to Explore – The Elven Sanctuary: Venture into the mysterious and enchanting Elven Sanctuary, a brand-new kingdom teeming with Dark Elves, cunning Witches and lurking Spiders. Discover its secrets and face its formidable inhabitants.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!