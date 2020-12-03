Hood: Outlaws & Legends Gets Four New Mini Trailers

Focus Home Interactive revealed four new mini trailers for their upcoming game Hood: Outlaws & Legends, a new take on Robin Hood. The game is set to be released sometime in 2021 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, though we don't have a confirmed date on it yet. We're guessing that's going to be somewhat cleared up by next week as Focus Home revealed that these four narrative trailers are building up to a bigger reveal at The Game Awards 2020. While we don't have all the information on it yet, we're guessing it'll be something that an extended trailer or look at the game followed by some kind of release window announcement. We've heard very little about the game since it was revealed over the summer, which we took as the company still working on the game. You can check out all four trailers below to see info on four characters from the game, as we patiently wait to see what news next week will bring us.

Faced with a merciless, unchecked state, rebels and rogues from every corner battle to claim their place among legends. To win influence with an oppressed people, rival gangs now compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. Folk hero or gold-hungry outlaw, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches. Gather your team of outlaws and attempt to steal treasure from an oppressive government in a dark and violent, medieval world. Two teams of players compete to execute the perfect heist, in environments patrolled by deadly AI guards. Utilise the unique skills and mystical abilities of each character, moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat. Blood will be spilled. Riches will be stolen. Legends will be reborn.