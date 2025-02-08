Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, Hoopa, pokemon

Hoopa Unbound Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

Build a team of the best counters to defeat Hoopa Unbound during Hoopa Unbound Raid Day in Pokémon GO with this Dual Destiny Raid Guide.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, are concluding this month. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the final month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Dialga, Enamorus, Yveltal, and Xerneas with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Tyranitar and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Hoopa Unbound, who will appear in a special Raid Day event. Let's get into it.

Top Hoopa Unbound Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Hoopa Unbound counters as such:

Mega Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Mega Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Mega Heracross: Struggle Bug, Megahorn

Shadow Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Shadow Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn

Shadow Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Vikavolt: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Hoopa Unbound.

Volcarona: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn

Golisopod: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Durant: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Scyther: Fury Cutter, Bug Buzz

Lokix: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Leavanny: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Yanmega: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Hisuian Samurott: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Hoopa Unbound can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Hoopa Unbound is not available in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Hoopa Unbound will have a CP of 2289 in normal weather conditions and 2862 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

