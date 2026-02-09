Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hand of Fate, Hordes of Fate, Hordes of Fate: A Hand of Fate Adventure, Spicy Koala, Spitfire Interactive

Hordes of Fate: A Hand of Fate Adventure Will Launch a Free Demo

Hordes of Fate: A Hand of Fate Adventure will be getting a free demo this month as the game will be a part of Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Hordes of Fate: A Hand of Fate Adventure launches a free demo during Steam Next Fest this month.

Experience roguelike deckbuilding meets bullet heaven auto-shooter in a fresh Hand of Fate universe.

Build unique decks, battle hordes, unlock heroes, and customize powerful weapons and perks.

Discover hidden encounters, upgrade gear, and face escalating challenges with every new run.

Indie game developer Spitfire Interactive and publisher Spicy Koala have confirmed they will launch a free demo for Hordes of Fate: A Hand of Fate Adventure. The team will give you a small section of the early game to try out the adventure roguelike deckbuilding title with auto-shooter mechanics, as they will be taking part in Steam Next Fest. You can learn more about the game here, as the demo will launch on February 26, 2026.

Hordes of Fate: A Hand of Fate Adventure

Build your deck, bring it to life, and hope to survive in this bullet heaven auto shooter. Choose your hero, your weapons, and encounter cards, and embark on a series of escalating challenges against hordes of foes to help restore the Dealer's dominion over his court, one card at a time. Hand of Fate set the standard for deckbuilding roguelikes in 2016, and now we're allowing you to build your own autoshooter. Text encounters and quests drawn from your deck allow you to unlock Tokens and earn new cards to expand the possibilities and grow your power for each subsequent run.

Discover hidden encounter outcomes and earn powerful equipment enchantments that transform your gear, branching your power in new directions and creating unique builds and playstyles, keeping each run fresh and unique based on the cards dealt and the choices you make. Defeat minions, upgrade your equipment, and delve ever deeper into the world of Hand of Fate. Collect and assemble a devastating array of weapons and enchantments, and unleash hell upon wave after wave of fearsome monsters in fast and frenetic combat.

Unlock a collection of heroes from the Hand of Fate universe, each with their own auto-shooting weapons and perk cards that add to the deckbuilding possibilities of each run. Each hero comes armed with a unique activatable equipment card that can turn the tide of battle when the course of combat and shapes their unique playstyle. Uncover new and reimagined encounters and equipment, visit new locations and play as familiar heroes from across the Hand of Fate universe, all from a top down auto-shooter perspective. Fight hordes of Hand of Fate enemies and monsters on a scale never like never before.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!