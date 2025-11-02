Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Causeway Films, Racka Racka, Talk To Me, XRTV

Horror Film Talk To Me Will Be Getting Its Own VR Game

Would you like to have the experience of being in the film Talk To Me, including being haunted? A new VR game is being cooked up

Article Summary Talk To Me is being adapted into a VR game by Causeway Films, Racka Racka, and XRTV for Meta Quest headsets.

The immersive horror series will use mixed reality tech to turn your living room into the movie's haunted world.

This interactive experience features six half-hour episodes set on a European island with supernatural dangers.

Executive producers promise players will feel truly possessed, experiencing the scares up close and personal.

Causeway Films and Racka Racka announced they have partnered with VR developer XRTV to make a game based on the horror film Talk To Me. Not a ton of details have been revealed beyond the idea that its coming to Meta Quest and will be an interactive representation of the universe the film is set in. We have the finer details below as we wait to see something beyond an image of the hand.

Talk To Me VR

The untitled immersive horror series will be created exclusively for Meta headsets. Shot entirely in 3D, the live-action series will also harness cutting edge mixed reality technology to map viewers' environments and immerse them in the story. Described as "Euphoria with possession," the series will span six half-hour immersive episodes about a group of young travelers chasing the ultimate party on a European island until they discover the Hand, a supernatural high deadlier than any drug. Executive producers will be Darren Brandl and Jack Davis (for XRTV), Danny and Michael Philippou (for Racka Racka), Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton (for Causeway Films), Andreas Michael Wentz and Juan Antonio Cano Trujillo (for Sur Film), and Jeff Rich producing for Meta.

"The promise of "XR" is this idea that we can now map the story into your own space so you feel like you're inside it,' said Darren Brandl, Co-Founder of XRTV. "It's a big leap past the previous 3D and Immersive shows we've produced, because now, the canvas is your living room. Its superpower is presence: that awe of being transported, the unsettling feeling that a demon is with you – in your room. Talk to Me is the perfect immersive IP because it's about young adults who seek the Hand, to experience the euphoria of possession but end up tormented by breaking through to the spirit world. It made possession fun, and the scares unforgettable. Maybe we're crazy, but we're betting you're going to want to feel possessed too, and with Meta's new technology, we think for the first time you'll believe it!"

"This ground breaking technology is opening up new frontiers and we are delighted to be working with world leaders Meta and XRTV. The concept of Talk To Me is perfectly suited to the exciting possibilities of new kinds of immersive storytelling and we can't wait to see the results" said Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton, Executive Producers of Causeway Films, in a joint statement.

