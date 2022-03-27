Horror Game Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel Will Come Out This Year

Maximum Games and Pulsatrix Studios announced that their upcoming horror game Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel will be coming out this year. This is a cool entry into the genre as you're getting a bit of terror mixed with time travel, as you will explore a lavish hotel across several different timelines, seeing it in various eras and states of disrepair. You'll venture through different rooms and spaces, solving puzzles and trying to sleuth out the dark history of this hotel, while also trying to figure out the plans of a fanatical cult and what role you play in their demonic plans. No official date was given for the game yet, but there is a free demo to check out at the link above!

Treze Trilhas is home to the St. Dinfina Hotel, a decadent site that is the subject of numerous rumors including mysterious disappearances and paranormal activity. Hoping to break the story, amateur journalist Roberto Leite Lopes travels to Santa Catarina following a tip from his friend Stephanie. His investigative skills will be needed not only to uncover the truth but to survive when reality is turned upside down with his discovery of a camera that reveals different timelines, a fanatical cult, human experiments, and apparitions roaming the halls. Solve puzzles and scavenge for anything to stop their hunt as the past, present and future collide. Explore a Grand Hotel: The Unreal Engine brings terrifyingly realistic visuals to this first-person horror experience.

Survive The Horrors: Scavenge for supplies while you run, hide, or fight the monsters that stalk the corridors.

Unravel The Mystery: Worlds collide in a twisting narrative full of puzzles and conspiracies.

Look To The Past and The Future: Interact with different timelines using an enigmatic camera that connects parallel realities to uncover the many secrets hidden in the walls of the hotel.

A Twisting Narrative: Control two separate characters at different points in time as their stories converge into singular cohesive retelling of events.