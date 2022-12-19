Horror Simulator Title Creature Lab Announces January Release Date

Indie developer and publisher Image Power, along with PlayWay, announced their horror sim game Creature Lab has set a release date for January 2023. This is basically your chance to play Dr. Frankenstein as you can create whatever kind of messed up horrific creatures you can dream up to unleash onto the world. The game has had a free demo up for a minute now on Steam, but now you'll be able to play the full version when it is released on January 19th, 2023. Enjoy the info and trailer below as we wait out the next month for it to come out.

"Creature Lab is all about being a little bit evil. Sometimes it's okay to steal candy from a baby, right? With the ultimate goal of using your scientific knowledge for the betterment of your "career," players are tasked with mixing together different chemicals to conjure a unique mutagen to bring the dead back to life. Once your perfect monster has been created you can send it out into the world to wreak havoc and keep the nosy government away from the lab."

"Don't let your genius go to waste. Creature Lab encourages players to experiment on test subjects in order to make a variety of new and seemingly limitless creepy creations. Mix mutagens together, analyze their properties, grow DNA-based body parts and attach them to your subjects. But keep your work under wraps because the government is always listening. The more of your subjects you send into the city, the more intel the government will gather and will raise the risk of the lab being raided. Even with the feds watching, players will have to gather their own resources. Thankfully, you can have your test subjects gather materials in the city. Manage these resources carefully and keep them organized in order to stay one step ahead. But if you do manage to be found out, use your most powerful experiments to shut down the enemy before your lab is destroyed."