Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hot Lap Racing, Maximum Entertainment, Zero Games Studio

Hot Lap Racing Announced For Release This Coming July

Maximum Entertainment released a new trailer for Hot Lap Racing this week, confirming the game will be released on PC and Switch this July.

Article Summary Hot Lap Racing to hit PC and Switch on July 16, 2024, revealed by Maximum Entertainment.

New trailer drops showcasing simcade racing across different motorsport eras and classes.

Over 50 cars featured, with new licensed vehicles and a futuristic Formula Extreme concept.

Campaign Mode includes FEED RACING lessons to improve skills and dominate the racing world.

Developer Zero Games Studio and publisher Maximum Entertainment confirmed a release date for Hot Lap Racing with a new trailer, as the game will arrive this July. For those who haven't seen the game yet, this is a simcade racer that adds multiple forms of racing and motorsport classes and eras together in one insane setup where almost anything goes. We have more information for you below, as well as the latest trailer for you to check out above, as the game will be released on July 16, 2024, for both Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Hot Lap Racing

Hot Lap Racing is an expansive celebration of the world of racing, spanning multiple time periods as it returns classics like Brabham cars from the '60s to the track alongside state-of-the-art arrivals including the Peugeot 9×8 Endurance. Top the podium in individual categories for GT, Endurance or single-seater rides, or burn rubber in the Free category where all car classes share the same track for the ultimate generation-spanning contest. Hot Lap Racing's Campaign Mode includes a comprehensive tour of lessons from FEED RACING, incorporating real-world guidance to help racers perfect their performance as they set course records and establish themselves as formidable legends in the world of racing.

Those new to racing will find everything they need to hone their skills while becoming a renowned force in any ride and on any track. Hot Lap Racing features more than 50 cars, with today's trailer confirming several new licensed rides spanning the history of motorsport are set to join the game's roster. The just-unveiled cars below are accompanied by Formula Extreme, a futuristic concept Zero Games Studios created in collaboration with the Hot Lap Racing community to envision what the world of racing could look like in 2030 and beyond:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!