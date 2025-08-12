Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: hot wheels, Hot Wheels Let's Race: Ultimate Speed

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Ultimate Speed Announced

We're getting a new Hot Wheels game this year, as Hot Wheels Let's Race: Ultimate Speed arrives for PC and consoles this October

Article Summary Hot Wheels Let's Race: Ultimate Speed launches this October for PC and major consoles.

Race as Coop, Spark, and the crew on over-the-top tracks inspired by the Netflix series.

Compete in five gameplay modes, face epic boss battles, and build custom tracks with friends.

Unlock iconic Hot Wheels cars, customize vehicles, and earn rewards in the Ultimate Garage.

Mattel and GameMill Entertainment have partnered once again for a new video game, as they announced Hot Wheels Let's Race: Ultimate Speed is arriving this Fall. This is a bran d-new racing title based on the Netflix animated series, featuring characters and cars from that universe as you will race on all-new tracks that have the challenge and vibe of the show. No store links have been listed yet, but we already know the game will arrive on PC and all three major consoles on October 24, 2025. Enjoy the trailer and info here in the meantime.

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Ultimate Speed

An action-packed animated series for kids, Hot Wheels Let's Race follows Coop and his next-gen racing friends as they attend a racing camp that always puts the pedal to the metal. All three seasons of Hot Wheels Let's Race are now available on Netflix, where the series ranked as a Top 10 program on the platform in select countries each season. Now the action shifts to consoles and PC with Ultimate Speed, where fans can race as Coop and crew to conquer wild tracks, face epic bosses, and build custom over-the-top tracks in a brand-new family-friendly racer.

Meet The Racers: Play as your favorite Let's Race characters, including Coop, Spark, Mac, Brights, Axle, and Cruise.

Hot Wheels Icons & Tracks: Choose from a lineup of iconic Hot Wheels vehicles, like the GT-Scorcher, Super Twin Mill, Roger Dodger and Duck N' Roll, each with their own unique handling, abilities, and style. Zoom through 12 wild, over-the-top tracks based on the series.

Boss Showdowns: Face off against massive bosses, like Professor Rearview's giant cobra and his fire-breathing dragon, in fast-paced, action-packed battles on the track. Each encounter brings unforgettable moments at the finish line.

Race To Win: There are five thrilling gameplay modes including Racing Camp, Cup Champ, Speed Trials, Track Builder, and Free Races. Featuring fast, fluid controls built for high-speed competition, race solo or with friends in local four-player split-screen.

Ultimate Customization: Earn flame badges to unlock new cars, decals, and track parts in the Ultimate Garage. Customize your own Hot Wheels car and show it off on the track.

