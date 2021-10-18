Hot Wheels Unleashed Reveals New Batman Expansion

Milestone Games announced over the weekend that we're getting some DC Comics material added to Hot Wheels Unleashed. Today they decided to give us a look at one of the two DC-themed packs on the way as we get a good look at the Batman DLC. As you can see from the images below, you're getting five vehicles based on Batman Rebirth, Robin, The Joker, Armored Batman, and The Penguin. Not to mention The Batcave as the next room to race around. We have more info on it and the Super-Villains pack for you below along with a pair of trailers.

Revealed over the weekend, the DC Super-Villains Racing Season will start on November 11 for Hot Wheels Unleashed, delivering to every player a large number of free and premium content than can be unlocked by completing new challenges that have been added specifically for the DC Super-Villains Racing Season. The Season will include six themed vehicles: Bane, The Cheetah, Poison Ivy, Black Manta, Deathstroke, and Harley Quinn. It will also introduce many themed customization items for the Basement and the Player Profile, as well as plenty of gears and coins for everyone. The Season will start on November 11, and it will end on January 18, 2022.

Coming on December 2nd, the Batman Expansion DLC will bring a huge amount of new content with a brand-new Career Map inspired by Gotham, and a breathtaking new environment – The Batcave – with many new tracks and items. The Batman Expansion also includes five themed vehicles spanning The Penguin, Robin 2.0T, Armored Batman, Batman Rebirth, and The Joker GT, plus a new Track Builder Module – the Joker Funhouse Split – and tons of themed customization items. The Batman Expansion is included in the Hot Wheels Unleashed Pass Vol. 1 or can be purchased separately starting December 2.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hot Wheels™ – Batman Expansion (https://youtu.be/VTL_SMiyAW4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hot Wheels Unleashed™ DC Super-Villains Racing Season (https://youtu.be/tSSNHiEe_qk)