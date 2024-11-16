Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Wired Productions | Tagged: Hotel Architect, Pathos Interactive

Hotel Architect Announces Open Playtest Happening Next Month

You can try out the game Hotel Architect this December as the developers will be holding an Open Playtest you can sign up for now

Article Summary Join the Hotel Architect Open Playtest on Steam from December 5-8 for an exclusive early game experience.

Sign up now on the game's website to secure your spot and provide valuable feedback to the developers.

Design and manage your dream hotel in this ultimate tycoon game, facing logistical challenges and guest demands.

Create unique hotel designs with endless décor options and aim for a prestigious 5-star rating in your gameplay.

Indie game developer Pathos Interactive and publisher Wired Productions revealed a new playtest for Hotel Architect, which is coming this December. The team is currently taking signups right now on the game's website, with the playtest expected to run on Steam from December 5-8. During that time, you'll experience a portion of the game that will give you some challenges to take on while the team gets feedback to work on the game ahead of launch. Enjoy the latest trailer here while we wait for the test to happen.

Hotel Architect

Step into the chaotic 24/7 lifestyle of a hotel owner as you design and build grand hotels across the globe. Juggle the increasingly elaborate demands of disorderly guests, logistical nightmares and unexpected obstacles in Hotel Architect, the ultimate hotel construction and tycoon management game. Demonstrate your creative freedom as you build your hotel from the ground up, taking your initial steps into the hospitality industry. In the career campaign or the sandbox mode, rejuvenate a rundown building or transform an empty plot into a hotel that towers above the Empire State Building, then design and dress a lobby that would be the envy of patrons at 'The Ritz.'

Add a personal touch to your hotel with a range of decoration and furnishings tailored to the needs of your guests. Explore limitless design combinations across multiple floors with numerous zones and amenities available to construct within your hotel. So, if you feel that your Sauna is missing a Bar – simply build one around your guests! In a fast-paced and frantic hotel, you will need to appease the harshest of critics, satisfy the needs of a variety of guests, and control the logistical chain full of unexpected obstacles in order to achieve an illustrious 5-star rating. With a variety of staff whose attributes will be put to the test, you must ensure you've hired the right people for the job whilst managing your finances. Will you prioritize a world-class chef at the expense of a clumsy receptionist? The choice is yours!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!