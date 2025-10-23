Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frozen District, House Flipper 2

House Flipper 2 Releases Scooby-Doo DLC For Halloween

House Flipper 2 has got a new Halloween DLC that will speak to your spooky childhood, as all things Scooby-Doo are available

Explore Pinnacove with the Mystery Inc. gang and uncover supernatural secrets in new haunted jobs.

Transform homes with over 600 new items, inspired by Scooby-Doo episodes, monsters, and settings.

Scoobtober Update brings new contests, themed assemblies, and exclusive rewards for creative players.

Indie game developer and publisher Frozen District has given House Flipper 2 a new DLC for Halloween, as players can dive into the world of Scooby-Doo. Yes, right now, you can get this special DLC made in collaboration with Warner Bros. Interactive, featuring a ton of references from almost every Scooby-Doo property ever made, as you solve a mystery with the gang and get a ton of assets to work with for your own spooky mansion. We have the finer details below and the trailer above, as the DLC is available now for $15, along with a free update for the game.

House Flipper 2: Scooby-Doo

House Flipper 2 – Scooby-Doo DLC is set in the beautiful and uneventful seaside town of Pinnacove, where the locals are mostly concerned with old paint peeling off the walls and unfashionable furniture. However, the once peaceful neighborhood has become a witness to supernatural events when a fisherman's ghost appears during a famous fish festival. Players are invited to uncover an old mystery and follow the clues alongside Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, and Velma as they investigate haunted spots around the town – where even an ordinary piece of trash might be the key to solving the mystery.

Featuring hundreds of new, spooky items straight from the world of Scooby-Doo, fans can rearrange their house into a haunted mansion that will give everyone goosebumps. Players can also invite friends and set up an office for their own crime-solving gang. Additional features in the Scooby-Doo DLC for House Flipper 2 include:

Over 600 new items, including Scooby-Doo themed ones

Six new mysterious jobs with various challenges that increase in difficulty and connect to the overarching mystery

Six new haunted properties related to classic Scooby-Doo monsters that allow players to express their creative freedom

Three new themed assemblies

New special buyers to discover

On top of all that, let's not forget about the addition of the free Scoobtober Update, and for the most competitive House Flipper 2 players, there's also the new Scoobtober Community Contest, with a special theme and exclusive prizes!

