Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana: Braixen Character Rare

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews by checking out the first Character Rare from this set.

Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon were not present in Lost Abyss, the direct previous Japanese set, but they are back in a big way for Incandescent Arcana. Unlike the English-language TCG sets, which include Character Rares and Character Super Rares in a special Trainer Gallery subset, Japanese sets simply have them as standard Secret Rares.

Artist Naoki Saito illustrates this beautiful Braixen Character Rare with a clean style and bright coloring that brings to mind the Pokémon anime. Braixen is pictured with its trainer Serena here in this cute card that shows Serena has made Braixen a matching hat with big ear cut-outs. This easily goes down as one of my top Character Rares since the card type came back in December 2021 with Japan's VMAX Climax.

