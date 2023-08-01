Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Family Kamehameha

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals more cards from the Broly - Second Coming inspired subsection of Critical Blow, the next expansion.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at some more cards inspired by the movie Broly – Second Coming from the Green-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

These cards show father figures doing what they do best in Dragon Ball: come to the defense of their family. Now, does it take them a while sometimes? Oh, yeah. Most of Goku's time spent in Z was either healing, being dead, or somehow being late to a really important battle. However, he always ended up there when needed. The first card, Family Kamehameha, Emotions Delivered, is another horizontal card that shows Goku and his two sons, Gohan and Goten, delivering a shared Kamehameha, all of them in their Super Saiyan forms. Goku's appearance in this scene is left in question, as Goten wished he was there and he appeared, but others see this as a more metamorphic representation of Goku being with them. Either way, it is meant to evoke the Father/Son Kamehameha from the Cell Games.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!