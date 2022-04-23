House Flipper Will Release New Pets DLC This May

PlayWay revealed this week that House Flipper will be getting a very special DLC pack soon as you can redesign stuff for pets. Simply just being called the Pets DLC, the game is basically making you a shelter trying to find a home for pets and then renovating a house you recently fixed up to be pet friendly and ready to house this new pet you've somehow convinced the owners to take. The DLC is set to be released on May 12th, 2022 for PC, but a version for consoles will be made down the road. In the meantime, here's more from the team about the new content.

Will you find a place for someone special in your recently renovated property? Thanks to Pets DLC you'll have a chance to take care of a lovely companion and have a wonderful time together! Your new furry buddy represents one of ten popular dog or cat breeds, but that's not the end of great news! The DLC will also allow you to choose between other animal species like rabbits, turtles, parrots or hamsters! Take in your new pet, look after it and make it feel loved.

Be sure to involve plenty of playtime, teach it, and make it feel comfortable in a new home! Create a unique relationship with your adorable housemate! Access an exclusive set of items and decor elements, which will let you design a cozy countryside house for you and your pet. Comfortable sofas, plushy pillows, and tons of decorations will help you on your journey! Don't forget about preparing a nice and warm spot for your sweet companion! A specially designed room and a play zone in the backyard should be wonderful. The new location and large open spaces will bring lots of pleasant memories. Discover new properties, from houses with cozy attics and terraces to huge 2-story countryside homes!