How To Find Lake Trio Raids In Pokémon GO Out Of Region

The current Legendary Raid bosses in Pokémon GO are the Lake Trio, consisting of Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit. These are highly sought-after Pokémon due to their limited availability: all three have just been released in their Shiny forms. Now, these Psychic-type Legendaries are all regional, which means that no trainer will have access to all three on their own. However, with friends, you can indeed successfully Shiny hunt all three of these Pokémon. Here's how.

Make a group: Last year, I searched on social media for those looking for Azelf raids. I sought out posts and personally contacted those accounts, using these connections to build a Facebook chat that included raiders from regions with Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie to help each other. This, though, took coordination. Bleeding Cool EIC Kaitlyn Booth took this another route which ended up giving both of us Shiny Uxies before Azelf was even live in our region! Here's how.

Twitter: Yeah, I know, Twitter is a special kind of hell. It's also a useful one. Post your Pokémon GO friend code and mention which region you're in and which Pokémon you're looking for. Adding two hashtags will be a major, major help. Those hashtags are #PokemonGO and #PokemonGORaids. I kid you not, I ended up being flooded with over one hundred and fifty friend requests, which maxed me out. Shortly after accepting as many as I could, my remote raid invite bar in Pokémon GO was consistently orange and still is. I could pick between multiple active invites. This can be overwhelming, yes, but if you are a hardcore raider looking to actively grind for a Shiny Uxie, Mesprit, or Azelf encounter, there is no better way than telling a very active Twittersphere that you'll return the favor with raids featuring your region-locked Legendary.