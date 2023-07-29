Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Howl, Mipumi Games

Howl Will Now Be Published By Astragon Entertainment

The team at astragon Entertainment confirmed this week they have taken over publishing duties for the upcoming game Howl.

Mi'pu'mi Games revealed this week they have made a new teal to have their upcoming game Howl published by astragon Entertainment. It's some cool news that they have decided to come in and publish the game, but beyond that, there's no extra news tied to it. Like, we still know it's scheduled for 2023, but we didn't get a date or a release window, nor did we get new screenshots or a trailer. You can read a couple quotes below about the new deal.

"We are very pleased to be able to work with the extremely talented team from Mi'pu'mi Games. With Howl, they present a fairy-tale adventure that stands out above all with unique visuals and tells an exciting story. The title will further diversify our extensive publishing portfolio," says Julia Pfiffer, Co-CEO of astragon Entertainment.

"With astragon Entertainment we have found a strong publishing partner. Howl will benefit from astragon's many years of experience in the areas of producing, marketing, distribution, and publishing, and we are very much looking forward to working with them," says Martin Filipp, COO and Managing Director of Mi'pu'mi Games.

"Howl is a turn-based, tactical as a deaf prophetess to survive in a world afflicted by an acoustic plague that turns people into wolves. Every step must be well planned ahead to outmaneuver the adversaries. Howl's graphics are created using "Living Ink," a fluid, dynamic watercolor art style that illustrates the story as you play. Players make their way through a dark fantasy world, fighting to rid the land of the plague and find their lost brother."

Players must always stay one step ahead of the enemy's actions in order to succeed in turn-based battles. One wrong decision can put the heroine in dangerous situations, and there is a lot at stake. Unique visual style: Through "living ink," the beautiful fairy tale world becomes alive as you play.

