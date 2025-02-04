Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: HPL: Nyarlathotep Rising, Plug In Digital, Touched by Grace, Why Not AI

HPL: Nyarlathotep Rising Reveals Demo Along With New Trailer

HPL: Nyarlathotep Rising has released a brand new trailer showing off the game, as they dropped a free demo to play on Steam

Article Summary Explore the Lovecraftian world of HPL: Nyarlathotep Rising in a newly released demo on Steam.

Guide three unique characters through a 1929 cult-driven cosmic horror in this RPG.

Travel globally and across realities, making choices that shape each character's destiny.

Decisions impact your story, leading to multiple endings in this psychological thriller.

Indie game developers Touched by Grace and Why Not AI, with publisher Plug-In Digital, have revealed a new trailer and a demo for HPL: Nyarlathotep Rising. The Lovecraftian-inspired RPG has you delving into the souls of three people in 1929 who are surrounded by cult worshippers as Nyarlathotep, the cosmic horror, tries to enslave humanity. The game has a free demo out now for you to get an idea of how it will play, as the full version will be released on February 19, 2025.

HPL: Nyarlathotep Rising

In HPL: Nyarlathotep Rising, you take on the role of one of three characters, guiding them physically and psychologically through the upcoming turmoil: Mark, a troubled veteran of the Great War, Anna, a brilliant young artist, or Victor, a gifted student of the arcane lore. Each has different psychic predispositions about the world around them, and your decisions drive both the fate of your current character destiny, and that of the two other characters who evolve alongside you in the story you're writing.

In your quest for the truth, you will travel the world, and other planes of reality. From London to New York, via the Suffolk lands and other mysterious places, your encounters will shake your confidence in yourself and in others. Determine your allies and enemies, and maybe even find love in the midst of all this madness. Throughout your adventure, collect information and clues, artefacts, weapons and spells to help you face the cultists and other monsters that are never far away.

Your interactions with the other characters, your discoveries, your questions, your use of objects, all influence the rest of the scenario and lead to multiple possible endings. The decisions you make affect the soul you have taken control of and its characteristics: Body, Resolution, Spirit, Insight and Charisma. The development of these characteristics determines the options available to you in the future. As you gain knowledge, so does madness. Are you sure of what you believe, who you think you are and where your decisions are taking you?

