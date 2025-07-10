Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bible X, Gate Zero, Templar Media

Gate Zero Confirms Console Release With Gamescom Demo

Gate Zero released a new trailer today, confirming a console release, as well as an appearance at Gamescom 2025 with a demo

Article Summary Gate Zero confirms release on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, with a new trailer showcasing console gameplay.

Playable alpha demo for Gate Zero will be featured at Gamescom 2025 in Germany this August.

Experience ancient Israel in 30 AD, following Max as he uncovers hidden religious history and evades a regime.

Explore, solve riddles, and complete missions in a story-rich, action-adventure inspired by biblical events.

Indie game developer Bible X and publisher Templar Media have confirmed that Gate Zero will be coming to consoles as well as Gamescom next month. First up, the team dropped a new trailer today, revealing that the game will be released for not just PC, but also PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well. Second,t he team will have an alpha demo at Gamescom 2025 from August 20-22 for players to try out if you happen to be at the event in Germany. Enjoy the trailer here!

Gate Zero

Step through Gate Zero and time travel to Israel circa 30 AD in this story-rich action-adventure. In dystopian 2072, a ruthless global authoritarian regime controls and censors all information in the world – banning anything that challenges its version of the truth. Players follow Max, a grieving orphan who discovers his late parents' hidden time machine after his grandmother is arrested for possessing a forbidden historical book that tells a story the regime wants erased – the Bible.

Explore ancient Israel as Max experiences the stories his grandmother could only whisper in private, witnessing firsthand the ministry of Jesus. Roam bustling markets, investigate historic landmarks, meet legendary biblical characters, and learn the extreme measures the regime will take in order to ensure true history is never known. To repair your time machine and get home, you must complete missions, evade capture, and unravel intricate riddles that reveal profound truths. Overcome Roman oppression, battle evil entities in a realm between worlds, and find a way to save your grandmother, history, and the future itself!

See the glory of Herod's temple and experience the magic of places like the Mount of Olives, Garden of Gethsemane and the charismatic Lower City. Discover the history and culture of 1st century Israel as you freely roam the streets and pick up missions and items along the way. Gather and craft resources and help the people you meet, all while avoiding the guards swarming the city. When in danger, use your gear and stealth abilities to get out of sticky situations. Unlock riddles after every mission to get one step closer to solving your grandmother's mystery.

