Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! Is No Longer Playable In a heartfelt letter to players, the developers of Crash Bandicoot! On The Run announce that the game is canceled and is no longer playable.

Back in March 2021, developer King teamed up with publisher Activision to release Crash Bandicoot: On the Run. This mobile game adapted the world of Crash Bandicoot, the Naughty Dog franchise famous for being a classic PlayStation favorite. Crash Bandicoot itself has been a fan-favorite since the mid-1990s, focusing on the lead character crash on Wumpa Islands. A genetically enhanced bancioot, Crash would go on adventures to fight back against the wicked Doctor Neo Cortex. The franchise has spawned many sequels and spinoffs, including Crash Team Racing, Crash Bash, and many, many more. The main game series continues to be popular with the 2020 release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time from developer Toys for Bob and publisher Activision, but unfortunately, it seems that On the Run wasn't able to capture Crash fans' attention on mobile devices.

King updates:

The service for Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! has been terminated and the game is no longer playable. We thank you for spending time in [On the Run!] and we hope you will continue to enjoy other Crash Bandicoot titles and other gaming adventures in the future. We will keep the forums and social media profiles accessible for the next week. Please use this time to save any conversations, pictures, or memories that you wish to keep beyond 16 March 2023. After that day, the forums and social media profiles will no longer be accessible. We sincerely appreciate your support and look forward to creating new and exciting games that you'll be sure to enjoy. Thank you! The Crash Team

They continue on social media:

It has meant so much to bring your favourite Crash characters to life and we've sincerely loved making this game. Thank you for spending your time with us and we hope you will join us in one of our many other games.

I personally played Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! casually so this news took me by surprise. However, it does make quite a bit of sense. In the mobile game sphere, monetized transactions and cool-down periods are the norm, but On the Run! seemed to lean into this style of gameplay in a major way. As much as it could have been a better game, it's sad to say goodbye. With Crash, however, we know it won't be long before the Bandicoot runs again.