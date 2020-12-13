Humankind Shows Off A New Trailer & Announces Upcoming OpenDev

Amplitude Studios and SEGA dropped a new trailer for Humankind onto people at The Game Awards 2020 with some bonus news. The latest trailer for the game is kind of fun as you see how a single individual can change the course of history, depending on who they are and at what point in time they happen to live. This makes for some interesting scenarios if, through the lens of fiction, you could be that person at any given point in time to guide history to your will. You can enjoy that new trailer below along with the info the company released after it debuted talking about a new OpenDev series that is on the way. Enjoy all of the content for the game as it will be released for PC on Steam, Stadia, the Epic Games Store on April 22nd, 2021.

OpenDev is a series of targeted gameplay scenarios that we've been introducing to players as our way of collecting feedback from the community to help us to improve the game. Our newest scenario will be available from December 15th at 07:00 PST / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET to December 28th at 07:00 PST / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, and it's our biggest scenario yet. Here's just some of what's included in the Humankind Lucy OpenDev: 40 cultures: Play through 4 full gameplay eras or 150 turns, whichever comes first. Each era, you'll get to choose from among 10 different cultures, each with their own unique gameplay attributes.

Master battles on land & sea: To many, the Early Modern era (Era 4) was known for exploration and seafaring mastery. Go beyond skirmishes and wage more advanced and intricate warfare.

Conduct diplomacy with 7 AI opponents: Test out our contextual diplomacy system and give us some feedback to improve it for release. See how much Fame you can earn, and compare scores with your friends!