Humankind's Latest Video Focuses On The Art Of War

SEGA has released a new video this week for Humankind which focuses more on the Art of War within the game. This particular video focuses on the basics of Battles in the game, as units are grouped into armies and give the player multiple options to control many units which then deploy them in different ways to fight directly on the map. You'll have full control of exactly where each unit is placed, where they move, and what they attack, and be able to take advantage of different terrains that they'll land on. There's also an auto-resolve button added to the game in case you're not into combat and would rather let the game decide the outcome of what happens. Enjoy the video below!

Combine up to 60 historical cultures as you lead your people from the Ancient to the Modern Age. From humble origins as a Neolithic tribe, transition to the Ancient Era as the Babylonians, become the Classical era Mayans, the Medieval Umayyads, the Early Modern era British, and so on. Each culture will add its own special gameplay layer, leading to near-endless outcomes. Face historical events, take impactful moral decisions, and make scientific breakthroughs. Discover the natural wonders of the world or build the most remarkable creations of humankind. Each game element is historically authentic. Combine them to build your own vision of the world. The journey matters more than destination. Fame is a new and unifying victory condition. Every great deed you accomplish, every moral choice you make, every battle won will build your fame and leave a lasting impact on the world. The player with the most fame will win the game. Will you be the one to leave the deepest mark on the world? Each battle in Humankind plays out like a mini turn-based board game on top of the actual world map. Unstack your armies and command each of your units, including the emblematic units of your culture and their special abilities. Construct siege weapons to besiege and occupy cities. Fight in large battles spanning multiple turns, and don't hesitate to bring in reinforcements!