Humankind's Latest Video Focuses on Your Culture's Religion

Amplitude Studios and SEGA released a new developer video for Humankind, this time around focusing on religion. The game has so many aspects going for it that just managing a single cycle will have you looking over every little aspect to determine if you're going int he right direction with your people. The latest wrinkle in that planning comes in the manner of faith and religion as they have guided many a society through the ages and determined where it is they end up in the grand scheme of things. Here's the small little piece of info the devs gave about this video.

In each game, you'll be able to create and determine your society's religion. Volatile at first, religions will evolve over the course of the game, typically consolidating into large blocks. Civics and event choices along the way will determine how religion fits into your society, including religious rights and the treatment of non-believers and religious minorities.

You can check out the video below giving you all the details one religion in the game, along with another video as the developers give the fans a thank you. The game is coming off of Gamescom 2020 with a small little token of appreciation as they won the Best Strategy Game award, as well as being one of three games nominated for the best PC game during the show. So the crew are just a tad happy and would like to send a thank you out to the fans who have been supporting the game this entire time. Right now Humankind still doesn't have a proper release date, just a tentative "2021" billing. For now, enjoy the latest videos as we wait to find out more details.