Humble Bundle Offers Up Sid Meier's Ultimate Collection Bundle

Humble Bundle revealed a brand new bundle this week for charity as they are selling off a ton of Sid Meier titles in one Ultimate Collection. From now until March 9th, you can snag over two decades worth of video games from this very specific collection, where you can obtain $471 worth of games from Sid Meier for just a grand total of $35. And this is an impressive set as you're getting Civilization VI along with a ton of DLC additions to the game, as well as several other titles including Pacific Skies, Starships, Cover Action, Pirates!, Beyond Earth, and more. Proceeds from this particular bundle will be going to Trees, Water & People, which we have more info on their mission below. Those looking to get in on this collection can donate here.

The mission of Trees, Water & People is to improve lives by helping communities to protect, conserve, and manage their natural resources. Our approach to food sovereignty involves more than just growing organic foods, and conserving soils. We have co-created and financially supported successful community-led food production programs in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Our programs are holistic, and increase food grown in the community, reclaiming Traditional Ecological Knowledge, educating communities about the benefits of agroforestry, and strengthening economic development through market access. We promote food sovereignty with locally-run and Indigenous-led organizations in Central America and on US Tribal homelands. Locally-owned food production supports environmental, social, and cultural priorities of Indigenous and rural communities. Planting culturally significant species such as chokecherry, buffalo berry and wild plum supports local food sovereignty initiatives on US Tribal lands. These species are critically important as traditional food sources, as most US reservations are classified as food deserts and lack access to healthy food options. These species are likewise ecologically important in restoring degraded ecosystems within reservation homelands.