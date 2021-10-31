Humble Bundle Releases Sonic The Hedgehog Anniversary Package

Humble Bundle has partnered up with SEGA to release a special Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Bundle all in the name of charity. The company is yet again gathering up several titles into one comprehensive package and offering them up as a special deal with their proceeds going to a worthy cause. This time around they've opened up their website to the Sonic franchise to both celebrate 30 years' worth of the iconic gaming mascot and to give those who would like to own as many of the games as possible at once a chance to do that very thing. Here's a quick rundown from the company of what they have to offer.

We're celebrating Sonic's 30th Anniversary the best way we know how: a bundle of great games featuring everyone's favorite speedy hedgehog! Take a trip through the blue blur's history with entries including Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Mania, and Sonic Forces – Digital Bonus Edition. Plus, your purchase helps support a charity of your choice!

Just to put a little math on this one for you, they're offering up many of the more modern titles for purchase, so nothing going back to the days of the SEGA Genesis. (Although Sonic Mania and its bonus content definitely fall under that timeframe a bit.) The company is currently offering three different tiers of bundles as you can get six for $1, ten for $8.09, or all thirteen at once for as low as $10 or as high as you wish to pay to donate to charity. All 13 games would run you $225 total to own, so that's an amazing discount. As an added bonus, you can choose what charity you want it to go to, with some of them including the American Red Cross, Child's Play, and Charity: Water. You have until November 12th to claim everything.