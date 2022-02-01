Humble Bundle Updates Its Humble Choice Plus System

Humble Bundle revealed today that they are giving their Humble Choice Plus system a bit of an upgrade and a change of pace in titles. The first major change to the system is that the subscription price will now be a fixed price, and it will be set at $11.99. So now it doesn't matter how many games are available in the system every month, the price for what they're offering won't change. The second is that their games selection is getting a boost to more recent titles. Much like other services in other places that do the same thing, a lot of the games have been over a year or two old. That's changing as they're now making an effort to get games that have been released much more recently. You can read more about the new changes below.

Our focus is to bring you maximum bang for your buck through an expertly curated mix of awesome games. The exact number of games might vary each month, but no matter what our scouts choose, our mission is to always bring you a ton of value that's well worth the price of admission. And as always, you can skip a month whenever you want or cancel anytime. Come February, we're also giving Choice members an entirely new way to play: the Humble Games Collection, an ever-growing curated library of games you can access and enjoy while you're a Choice member. In the Humble Games Collection, you'll find community and critical favorites you might have missed and find lots of good fun to return to again and again. Debuting this month as an upgraded and simplified subscription for Humble Choice, the February Humble Choice line-up will feature a wide range of games, including: Borderlands 3 + Directors Cut DLC

Per Aspera

Black Book

Just Die Already

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

Paradise Lost

Everhood

Calico