Humble Bundle's April 2021 Games Will Benefit Stop AAPI Hate

Humble Bundle revealed their latest list of games available for the month of April 2021 with proceeds going to another worthy cause. The company has kicked off Spring with its April Humble Choice, which is officially live and ready for you to purchase. This month's choices feature twelve games and have up to $347 worth of titles for all kinds of gamers. The twelve games available this month are Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, F1 2020, Shenmue 3, Main Assembly, Rock of Ages 3, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, In Other Waters, Aven Colony, Simulacra 1 + 2, Colt Canyon, Skully, and Popup Dungeon. This month, all proceeds for the sale will be going to Stop AAPI Hate, which is an organization committed to addressing anti-Asian discrimination that's been happening throughout the pandemic. You can read more about the bundle's prices this month as well as about Stop AAPI Hate below.

For a limited time, new customers can sign up for Choice Premium and get access to all Choice Games for 12 months at $12 a month. The promotion will end on May 4 at 9:59 AM PT. In support of the Asian and Pacific Islander communities where heartbreaking and senseless violence has been on the rise, Humble will donate 5 percent of all Humble Choice sales in April to Humble's featured charity of the month, Stop AAPI Hate. In March, Humble also donated a portion of the proceeds from the Humble Burn Rubber Bundle and Humble Software Bundle: Biggest Graphics Ever to the coalition. A third bundle launching in April will also have a portion of proceeds donated. Stop AAPI Hate is a national coalition aimed at addressing anti-Asian discrimination amid the pandemic, founded by the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, Chinese for Affirmative Action and San Francisco State University's Asian American Studies Department.