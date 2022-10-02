Hunt A Killer & Moose Games Reveals Multi-Year International Deal

The creators behind the Hunt A Killer series announced that they have agreed to a multi-year international deal with Moose Games. This new deal will bring the series of mystery titles to consumers through new international channels as they will be branching out to new parts of the world in different languages. We have more info about the deal below, along with a couple of quotes from the parties involved, as we're guessing this deal will really kick off sometime in 2023.

Hunt A Killer will be distributed immediately by Moose Games in the UK and Australia, with greater global retail expansion planned for the coming years. The current deal excludes distribution in the US and Canada. The agreement will see Moose Games distributing Hunt A Killer's popular all-in-one retail games, including Death At The Dive Bar, Dead Below Deck, Body On The Boardwalk, and Murder At The Motel. With all of Hunt A Killer's standalone retail games, players become the detectives and are immersed into each unique storyline. In every box, players receive all the clues needed to solve a thrilling mystery.

"We couldn't have found a better partner to help us realize our international growth potential," said Ryan Schuman, Senior Director of Retail at Hunt A Killer. "We are thrilled to reach international retail markets and Moose Toys will now have new products for its customers. We couldn't be happier or more excited to work with Moose Games, and they will be a great partner in the years to come."

"We are always looking for new and innovative products, and new experiences for our customer base," said David Norman, General Manager, Moose Games. "We have high standards for products sold through our channels and Hunt A Killer has an incredible portfolio of games that we know our retail partners and their customers will love."