Hunt A Killer Unveils New Mystery Subscription Box Game

The Hunt A Killer Series has revealed a number of new items for you to take part in, including a new mystery subscription box game. The company are offering up monthly mysteries that you can get in on that have completely original murders to solve with all the tools you'll need to put on a proper show of it all, and give everyone who participates an experience to be enjoyed. The current one up for sale, as of when we're writing this, is Murder On Ice, which is pretty apt for a winter murder mystery. We got more info below of everything they've unveiled for the holidays.

Renfaire Regicide: The new subscription box season begins shipping December 13 and invites players to take on the role of detective to solve the murder of Hank Maartens, the king of a local renaissance festival found dead in the ironsmith's forge. Players use the realistic clues provided to help a young squire solve the real mystery of Hank's murder which ultimately saves the Faire itself. SOTO, an original short film: SOTO is written, directed, and produced by Dayna Noffke and focuses on Agoraphobia and the fear of the outside. Discover what happens when a woman, riddled with this challenging fear, receives a strange package from The Original Mystery Jigsaw Company. As she puts the pieces together, viewers embark on her journey.

Daily Unexplained Mysteries: A series of shorts on TikTok and YouTube, released by Hunt A Killer, provides viewers with strange and interesting facts from a true-life mystery or crime for detectives to ponder. The new content is available for free to anyone and offers a taste of the creativity and realism found inside Hunt A Killer's murder mystery game experiences.

What Happened: Eight fictional web-based experiences, crafted by Hunt A Killer, jump-start detectives into the action of several games. Throughout the winter, several cities in the United States will see in-real-life deployments across bars, coffee shops, and other venues that lead potential detectives to discover the sites and join the hunt.

: Eight fictional web-based , crafted by Hunt A Killer, jump-start detectives into the action of several games. Throughout the winter, several cities in will see in-real-life deployments across bars, coffee shops, and other venues that lead potential detectives to discover the sites and join the hunt. Month Of Mystery: 30 days, 30 deals, and 30 moments of mystery. Hunt A Killer will reveal a brand new free mystery short story, "The Larksburg Librarian." Released exclusively online in daily increments for detectives to enjoy, the short story written by Hunt A Killer's Director of Development, Adam Mueller , implores detectives to discover "who killed the mayor of Larksburg, Pennsylvania ?" The 30-day event also ties in daily promotions, new product announcements, limited edition merchandise, and killer discounts resulting in perfect holiday gifts under $100 , $40 , and more exclusively to Hunt A Killer's "Month of Mystery" participants. Month of Mystery runs from November 25 through December 25 .