Hunt: Showdown Launches New Map Onto PC Test Servers Today

Crytek revealed today that they have launched a brand new map for Hunt: Showdown onto their PC test servers. The map is called DeSalle, and it will present a new range of challenges and experiences for you in case you feel like going down a decaying property with a number of things to find inside and out. Right now the test version is there to make sure it's in proper working order, as it will officially launch on live servers for PC, PS4, and Xbox One later this summer. This particular map will be the first one to be launched for the game in three years and is designed to expand the roster of the game's maps to three, as it will be joining Still Water Bayou and Lawson Delta. You can read more about the map below and check out the trailer for it as well.

A foreboding new autumnal theme sets the tone for DeSalle, where players will hunt clues, monsters, each other, and new "Miner Grunt" enemies equipped with blinding helmet lights. DeSalle features 16 distinct new areas as it combines the decayed urban sprawl of two wild west towns alongside expansive mountainous, industrial, and farm regions. New urban settings in the map include a prison, church, bank, and saloon. Players will also hunt and fight through a shipyard, watermill, fort, quarry, coal mine, and new farmyard areas. "We are delighted to launch DeSalle, a map which will bring a really new feel to the bayou," said Fatih Özbayram, Senior Producer for Hunt: Showdown. "DeSalle is designed to bring more verticality to the game with climbable areas where players can take the high ground. The new map presents a wide range of new gameplay possibilities and more approaches for players to take towards their target, whether roaming town streets, stalking through a shipyard, or exploring the depths of a quarry."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DeSalle Awaits You – New Map Official Trailer (https://youtu.be/5Vy1Dp4A7ps)